This is What a REAL Fear of Heights Looks Like

Witness the incredible and dangerous job of de-icing a high-voltage transmission tower in the dead of winter. Hundreds of feet in the air, with nothing but steel and sky, these elite linemen must physically break thick layers of ice off the power lines to prevent catastrophic failure and keep the power flowing.

This vertigo-inducing POV footage shows the raw power, skill, and sheer bravery required to work in such extreme conditions. The sound and sight of the ice shattering is something you have to see to believe.

