NIGHT SHADOWS 11032023 -- Babylon’s FBI Warns, Sleeper Cells, CME’s and Daniel’s 70th Week

FBI warnings of a major terrorist attacks in USA/Babylon need to be taken seriously as it indicates they know a major false flag event is in the works. Many sleeper cells could be activated all over the USA with no warning so one needs to be extra careful no matter where you are. The war in Israel is spinning out of control and more and more nations are entering the conflict. Albert Pike's vision of WW3 is right on schedule as we watch this script play out before our eyes,



which means the Return of Christ is close at hand as we enter Daniel's 70th week. Earth changes abound as the Sun continues to throw off CME's, Then we have China and the Taiwan war situation and more...

