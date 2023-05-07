Create New Account
Pete Santilli - INTERPRETER OVERHEARD A SMALL CHINESE GROUP MEETING UP WITH A LARGER COALITION GROUP CALLED 'THE PARTY' - 5-05-2023
108 views
Published Yesterday |

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW FRIDAY MAY 5, 2023 EPISODE - #3436 - 6PM

Special Guests: • Michael Yon, Combat correspondent, Author, and Photographer.

Website: • http://MichaelYon.com

MICHAEL YON LIVE FROM THE DARIEN GAP! WEAPON OF MASS MIGRATION EN-ROUTE TO U.S BORDER | EP 3436-6PM - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/24698

📺 RUMBLE LIVE STREAM LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v2jnaje/?pub=24ns9

Keywords
pete santilliinvasioncoalitionmichael yondarian gap

