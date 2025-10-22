Martial Law, Communism, Nazis, “Imperialism”, JOOOS, Freemasons In War, Jihad, Jesuit Theater

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #227: 21 October 2025
Topic list:
* The Big Orange Phallus lines ANOTHER city streets with “National Guard”—“because a court said it’s okay.”
* Rome’s Freemasons, Churchill and Roosevelt, INSURE the Cold War and BETRAY Anti-Communist Russians.
* WAR GAMES: Was there a way to right the massive Jesuit/Freemason bloodletting that was “World War II”?
* Germany’s Maltese Cross vs. Luther’s “Rosicrucian” Rose.
* How the Cold War threat of Soviet and Chinese State Communism was REPEATEDLY enabled by the CIA, FBI, Romerica & the West.
* “Operation: KEELHAUL”
* “The Siege Of Jadotville!”
* When is the Left, right?
* “Johnny, when are you going to reach out to Sean Hross?!”
* “Josip Broz left the Catholicism of his youth to become a COMMUNIST.”
* Silas finally speaks...ON JOOOS!!!
* PROOF that Johnny is targeted and shadow-banned.
* Simon Boliver...Buckner...Junior: generational secret-keepers.
* Revisiting the “San Patricios”: John Riley was executed at 33...sort’a.
* Sayyid Qutb, godfather of Muslim Brotherhood jihad, was a...?
* Action hero Jesuit, Liam Neeson, a far-Left gun-grabber.
* Kate Mulgrew’s Jesuit version of “Pro Life”.
* Yet ANOTHER example of war-profiteering weapons going splat.
