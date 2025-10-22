BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Martial Law, Communism, Nazis, “Imperialism”, JOOOS, Freemasons In War, Jihad, Jesuit Theater
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
25 views • 4 days ago

SR 2025-10-21 #227

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #227: 21 October 2025

 

Topic list:
* The Big Orange Phallus lines ANOTHER city streets with “National Guard”—“because a court said it’s okay.”
* Rome’s Freemasons, Churchill and Roosevelt, INSURE the Cold War and BETRAY Anti-Communist Russians.
* WAR GAMES: Was there a way to right the massive Jesuit/Freemason bloodletting that was “World War II”?
* Germany’s Maltese Cross vs. Luther’s “Rosicrucian” Rose.
* How the Cold War threat of Soviet and Chinese State Communism was REPEATEDLY enabled by the CIA, FBI, Romerica & the West.
* “Operation: KEELHAUL”
* “The Siege Of Jadotville!”
* When is the Left, right?
* “Johnny, when are you going to reach out to Sean Hross?!”
* “Josip Broz left the Catholicism of his youth to become a COMMUNIST.”
* Silas finally speaks...ON JOOOS!!!
* PROOF that Johnny is targeted and shadow-banned.
* Simon Boliver...Buckner...Junior: generational secret-keepers.
* Revisiting the “San Patricios”: John Riley was executed at 33...sort’a.
* Sayyid Qutb, godfather of Muslim Brotherhood jihad, was a...?
* Action hero Jesuit, Liam Neeson, a far-Left gun-grabber.
* Kate Mulgrew’s Jesuit version of “Pro Life”.
* Yet ANOTHER example of war-profiteering weapons going splat.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
