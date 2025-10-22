Martial Law, Communism, Nazis, “Imperialism”, JOOOS, Freemasons In War, Jihad, Jesuit Theater

SR 2025-10-21 #227

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #227: 21 October 2025

Topic list:

* The Big Orange Phallus lines ANOTHER city streets with “National Guard”—“because a court said it’s okay.”

* Rome’s Freemasons, Churchill and Roosevelt, INSURE the Cold War and BETRAY Anti-Communist Russians.

* WAR GAMES: Was there a way to right the massive Jesuit/Freemason bloodletting that was “World War II”?

* Germany’s Maltese Cross vs. Luther’s “Rosicrucian” Rose.

* How the Cold War threat of Soviet and Chinese State Communism was REPEATEDLY enabled by the CIA, FBI, Romerica & the West.

* “Operation: KEELHAUL”

* “The Siege Of Jadotville!”

* When is the Left, right?

* “Johnny, when are you going to reach out to Sean Hross?!”

* “Josip Broz left the Catholicism of his youth to become a COMMUNIST.”

* Silas finally speaks...ON JOOOS!!!

* PROOF that Johnny is targeted and shadow-banned.

* Simon Boliver...Buckner...Junior: generational secret-keepers.

* Revisiting the “San Patricios”: John Riley was executed at 33...sort’a.

* Sayyid Qutb, godfather of Muslim Brotherhood jihad, was a...?

* Action hero Jesuit, Liam Neeson, a far-Left gun-grabber.

* Kate Mulgrew’s Jesuit version of “Pro Life”.

* Yet ANOTHER example of war-profiteering weapons going splat.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5