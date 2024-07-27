A Model of Consciousness & The Contact Modalities, with Rey Hernandez

Go to the website https://agreaterreality.com/ for more. Rey Hernandez and Brian Ruhe discussed the interconnectedness of consciousness and paranormal experiences, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive and scientific approach to studying the paranormal. Speakers explored the nature of reality and consciousness, challenging conventional understanding and offering profound insights. They delved into the relationship between consciousness and various paranormal experiences, including UFO encounters, remote viewing, and near-death experiences. The conversation highlighted the importance of understanding the divine mind and the significance of exploring the Mind of God.





Rey Hernandez presents a spiritual Virtual Reality model of consciousness and the contact modalities in his book, "The Mind of God."





Hernandez's book is an introduction to the greater reality book series, which covers paranormal topics such as OBEs, UFOs, and communication with the deceased.





Paranormal topics, including UFOs, near-death experiences, and remote viewing.





Rey Hernandez argues that UFOs and nonhuman intelligence are real and multidimensional, sparking global interest.





In 1970s, Raymond Moody's book on near-death experiences and Robert Monroe's books on out-of-body experiences gained global recognition, leading to increased awareness of these phenomena.





Studying paranormal experiences as an integrated phenomenon.





Dr. Melinda Greer, a retired medical doctor, has had numerous contact experiences, including UFO sightings, Bigfoot encounters, and near-death experiences.





Her experiences demonstrate the need to study all contact modalities as an integrated phenomenon.





Tom Campbell's book "My Big TOE" explores the idea that our reality is a virtual reality designed to teach us how to love.





Rey Hernandez introduces a book on consciousness, featuring PhD academics and a channeler's perspective.





Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove discusses the connection between consciousness and contact modalities in an article.





Dr. Edgar Mitchell's article discusses the quantum hologram theory of consciousness, a multi-dimensional theory of consciousness.





Dr. Glen Ryan analyzes Dr. Edgar Mitchell's quantum hologram theory of consciousness and explores communication with conscious intelligence.





Raymond Moody acknowledges that paranormal phenomena are interrelated, but gives little credibility in the field of ufology.





