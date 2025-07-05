The two beasts of Revelation 13: the Vatican's plan to make the US a roman catholic nation

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





According to chapter 33 of the Vatican’s Assassins written by Eric John Phelps, the Vatican wants to turn the United States into a roman catholic nation. Once this happens, the US, which is the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, will be subservient to the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.





The upcoming passing of SUNday laws will be the ultimate outcome of the US become a roman catholic nation, which will lead to her demise and destruction.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”





Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





