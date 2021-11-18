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Attorney Siri Published an Update on His Case Against The FDA.
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70 views • November 18, 2021
Attorney Siri Published an Update on His Case Against The FDA, And He Wrote:
"The FDA Has Asked a Federal Judge to Make the Public Wait Until the Year 2076 To Disclose All of The Data and Information It Relied Upon to License Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine. That Is Not a Typo. It Wants 55 Years to Produce This Information to The Public.
So, Let’s Get This Straight. The Federal Government Shields Pfizer from Liability. Gives It Billions of Dollars. Makes Americans Take Its Product. But Won’t Let You See the Data Supporting Its Product’s Safety and Efficacy. Who Does the Government Work For?"
"The FDA Has Asked a Federal Judge to Make the Public Wait Until the Year 2076 To Disclose All of The Data and Information It Relied Upon to License Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine. That Is Not a Typo. It Wants 55 Years to Produce This Information to The Public.
So, Let’s Get This Straight. The Federal Government Shields Pfizer from Liability. Gives It Billions of Dollars. Makes Americans Take Its Product. But Won’t Let You See the Data Supporting Its Product’s Safety and Efficacy. Who Does the Government Work For?"
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