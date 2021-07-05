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Godgevlamste: Crater Earth and the Mindcontrol Machine [01.07.2021]
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68 views • July 05, 2021
How Are They Controlling Our Mind ?
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17,404 views Jul 1, 2021
godgevlamste
42.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/H3uKnz9sD80
Joined Aug 31, 2010
2,196,819 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
George Van Tassel:
KVOS Webster Reports: The Extraordinary Equation of George Van Tassel
71,503 views Jul 30, 2011
Western Washington University
2.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wZbFsFWk__c
Sagan :
How Would We Communicate with Alien Life? - with Carl Sagan
217,363 views Dec 13, 2017
The Royal Institution - 1.04M subscribers
If life exists elsewhere in the Universe, would we be able to communicate with it?
https://youtu.be/hbFq0I7YrYQ
--
17,404 views Jul 1, 2021
godgevlamste
42.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/H3uKnz9sD80
Joined Aug 31, 2010
2,196,819 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
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