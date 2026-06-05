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🚨Col. Wilkerson says there's a 60-80% chance Iran tests a nuclear weapon. MIT professor Ted Postol agrees
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨Col. Wilkerson — former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell — says there's a 60-80% chance Iran tests a nuclear weapon. MIT professor Ted Postol agrees.

🔴 recent clip from @DDGeopolitics, Sarah, & Chris Helali

Adding:

CENTCOM released a photo of a F-16 fighter jet being refuelled at “an undisclosed location within the area of responsibility of CENTCOM.”

… “undisclosed location” but picture clearly shows Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, with all its lights clearly recognizable, lol.

@FotrosResistancee

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy