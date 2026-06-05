🚨Col. Wilkerson says there's a 60-80% chance Iran tests a nuclear weapon. MIT professor Ted Postol agrees

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🚨Col. Wilkerson — former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell — says there's a 60-80% chance Iran tests a nuclear weapon. MIT professor Ted Postol agrees.
🔴 recent clip from @DDGeopolitics, Sarah, & Chris Helali
Adding:
CENTCOM released a photo of a F-16 fighter jet being refuelled at “an undisclosed location within the area of responsibility of CENTCOM.”
… “undisclosed location” but picture clearly shows Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, with all its lights clearly recognizable, lol.
@FotrosResistancee