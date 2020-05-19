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Gesara, la crisis y el Reseteo Monetario. ¿Como Sobrevivir? Despertemos a las mentiras illuminati
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34 views • May 19, 2020
¿Qué esta ocurriendo con la geopolítica y la bolsa de valores mundial? Nesara Gesara y el reseteo son inminentes ya que la deuda ha llegado a niveles impagables. ya hay muchas leyes y cambios que están dirigidos hacia allí. Debemos prepararnos y ser parte del cambio. Estamos buscando gente preparada y despierta, gente buena que esté lista para el cambio. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
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