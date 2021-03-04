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COVID 19 Tests 008 - Claimed Positive Tests Proved To Be All Negative - Lies Again
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80 views • March 04, 2021
Zero positive tests all around the world.
How can anybody carry out a test for something that has not been proven to even exist?
They "CLAIM" they've isolated the virus but time and again when asked to show the proof fail to do so.
To make a claim is easy. There are those who claim the earth is flat but they can't prove it.
How can anybody carry out a test for something that has not been proven to even exist?
They "CLAIM" they've isolated the virus but time and again when asked to show the proof fail to do so.
To make a claim is easy. There are those who claim the earth is flat but they can't prove it.
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