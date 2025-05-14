BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ewing Beats Stothert in Omaha Mayor Race 2025, the Winner Between Two Terrible Candidates
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
22 views • 4 hours ago

A shocking election in Omaha has unleashed a storm of uncertainty, as a controversial new mayor takes the helm. With a city already scarred by years of scandal and division, residents now face a future teetering on the edge of chaos—where ideology reigns and stability hangs by a thread.

Watch more Nebraska Journal Herald videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Me-YOMXR-zk&list=PLmM7i2hT6hIIM5KMusij9snQ2hOW9GC5V&index=12

Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#OmahaElection #EwingChaos #StothertLegacy #NebraskaPolitics #RadicalAgenda

jean stothertdei policiesomaha election 2025john ewing jrnebraska corruption
A shocking election in Omaha has unleashed a storm of uncertainty, as a controversial new mayor takes the helm. With a city already scarred by years of scandal and division, residents now face a future teetering on the edge of chaos—where ideology reigns and stability hangs by a thread.

Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#OmahaElection #EwingChaos #StothertLegacy #NebraskaPolitics #RadicalAgenda

Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#OmahaElection #EwingChaos #StothertLegacy #NebraskaPolitics #RadicalAgenda

