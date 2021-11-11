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Pat, Joel and Max Igan discuss the next 'variant' and the Astroworld massacre - Waking the Future
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50 views • November 11, 2021
This is an excerpt of an interview conducted by Pat and Joel (Waking the Future), on November 10, 2021, with Max Igan who used to reside in Queensland, Australia, but had to flee and now is a political refugee in Acapulco, Mexico.
The full interview can be seen here: https://www.brighteon.com/9c8fbb24-8839-4e3f-acf5-181844d0ffdc
Max Igan (The Crow House): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Pat and Joel (Waking the Future): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
All rights belong to their owners
The full interview can be seen here: https://www.brighteon.com/9c8fbb24-8839-4e3f-acf5-181844d0ffdc
Max Igan (The Crow House): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
Pat and Joel (Waking the Future): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
All rights belong to their owners
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