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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping will invade Taiwan anyway! Both Putin and Xi believe that their families will be taken out if they don’t defeat Europe and the US. Xi believes that only by taking Taiwan can he prevent democracy and freedom from spreading to Mainland China