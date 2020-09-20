Russian Military briefing regarding US and NATO activities near the Russian borders (ENG subs)

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Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff’s main operational department, charged that the U.S. and other members of NATO have significantly increased the scope of their military activities in the region.
“The U.S. and its NATO allies will carry the full responsibility for a possible escalation of the situation in the region,” he said at a briefing.
Further Info:
Mounting Tension Near Russia’s Borders:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=213809
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQjWOpmg5hY
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