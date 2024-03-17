Create New Account
Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 3
Brother Hebert Presents
Published 16 hours ago

Follow along:  https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/  (Part 3 of 7)

We are proving Jesus was not a Jew. In this episode we cover Abraham thru Jacob and his 12 sons and the nations they founded. Also covered -Ishmael. The sons of Keturah. Esau. The line through Judah. Zedekiah's daughters. Ollam Fodla (Jeremiah) and the Stone of Destiny.

It matters Who and what we believe.

