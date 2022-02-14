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Toronto City Police Station 4 in Winterpeg
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31 views • February 14, 2022
Illiteracy is a huge problem in quebec. Do an Internet search for "quebec illiteracy":
For Line Camerlain, first vice-president of the Centrale des unions du Québec (CSQ), it
is high time to put an end to the literacy problems. “There are about 2.5 million so-
called functional illiterates in Quebec and there is an urgent need to act,” she says.
For Line Camerlain, first vice-president of the Centrale des unions du Québec (CSQ), it
is high time to put an end to the literacy problems. “There are about 2.5 million so-
called functional illiterates in Quebec and there is an urgent need to act,” she says.
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