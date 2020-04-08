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ΟΙ ΝΕΕΣ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΕΣ "ΕΞΑΙΤΙΑΣ" ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗ ΔΙΑΡΚΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΙΟΥ
angelokarageorgos
angelokarageorgos
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32 views • April 08, 2020
Για να ρίξουμε μια ματιά στις νέες τεχνολογίες που θα μας παρουσιάσουν τον επόμενο καιρό ταχύτατα και πάντα προφασιζόμενοι το “καλό μας.” Σε προετοιμάζω, όμως, αν είσαι συνηθισμένος στην επιφάνεια πληροφορίας δες το σιγά σιγά!

ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.

ΕΥΑ ΚΑΙΛΗ: Η ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΣΤΗ ΜΑΧΗ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΙΟΥ https://www.megatv.com/megagegonota/article.asp?catid=27371&subid=2&pubid=38564594

Coronavirus: UK considers virus-tracing app to ease lockdown https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52095331

Coronavirus: Call for single EU tracking app with data protection https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52189551

Με «βραχιολάκι» θα επιτηρούνται οι θετικοί στον ιό. Απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας από τις 21:00 έως τις 6:00. Τα νέα αυστηρά μέτρα στην Κύπρο…: http://www.mixanitouxronou.com.cy/epikerotita/me-vrachiolaki-tha-epitiroyntai-oi-thetikoi-ston-io-apagoreysi-kykloforias-apo-tis-21-00-eos-tis-6-00-ta-nea-aystira-metra-stin-kypro/

The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI

EVENT 201 PANDEMIC EXERCISE http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/191017-press-release.html

World Health Organization: Gates Foundation Now Second Largest Funder After U.S. Government https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2019/01/world-health-organization-gates-foundation-now-second-largest-funder-after-u-s-government/

Bill Gates Calls for a “Digital Certificate” to Identify Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/bill-gates-calls-for-a-digital-certificate-to-identify-who-is-vaccinated/

Bill Gates: «Θα χρησιμοποιηθεί μικροτσίπ για την καταπολέμηση του κορωναϊού» https://www.gegonota24.gr/2020/03/bill-gates-tha-chrisimopoiithei-mikrotsip-gia-tin-katapolemisi-toy-koronaioy.html

Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-factories-7-different-vaccines-to-fight-coronavirus-2020-4?op=1&r=US&IR=T

Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf

5G Health Risks; The War Between Technology and Human Beings https://drleonardcoldwell.com/2020/03/31/5g-health-risks-the-war-between-technology-and-human-beings/

Το πλάνο του για σύνδεση του ανθρώπινου εγκεφάλου με υπολογιστές αποκάλυψε ο Ελον Μασκ https://www.kathimerini.gr/1034348/article/epikairothta/kosmos/to-plano-toy-gia-syndesh-toy-an8rwpinoy-egkefaloy-me-ypologistes-apokalyye-o-elon-mask

FCC Authorizes SpaceX To Deploy A Million Antennas For Starlink Satellites https://www.ibtimes.com/fcc-authorizes-spacex-deploy-million-antennas-starlink-satellites-2944584

SpaceX: Astronomers’ Legal Action Endangers Starlink Satellite Constellation Project https://www.ibtimes.com/spacex-astronomers-legal-action-endangers-starlink-satellite-constellation-project-2915989

Το YouTube πλέον μπλοκάρει όλα τα videos που συνδέουν το 5G με τον κορωνοϊό https://scinews.eu/texnologia/2386--

Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52198946

Στο τέλος το βιντέο είναι μέρος αυτού από Movie Vertigo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cR5Z3xssIG0
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technologyconspiracypandemicinformationfree thoughtlockdown
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