Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals 1-Testosterone ProHormone Review | Lean Muscle Building Supplement 💪💪

Many customers love 1-Testosterone and 1-Andro because it cannot be converted into estrogen and it caanot be turned into DHT. This means the possible side effects such as gyno or hair loss are almost non-existant. Another reason users love this compound is because of the increase in vascularity. Users see nice size gains and big jumps in strength. While its best as a cutting prohormone because of the 'dry' gains, you could also use it during a bulking cycle because of the strength gains you get from it!



