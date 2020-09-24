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Supreme Court attorney predicts no hearings for SCOTUS nominee
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28 views • September 24, 2020
In an exclusive interview, Washington attorney and Supreme Court Bar member George Braun told One America's John Hines that it's entirely likely the nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court will forego confirmation hearings and head straight to the floor of the U.S. Senate for a vote.
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