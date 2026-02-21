It's A Brave New World Out There

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The government has been in bed with the entire telecommunications industry since the 40s.
They have infected everything.
They get into your bank statements, computer files, email, listen to your phone calls — every wire, every airwave.
The more technology you use, the easier it is for them to keep tabs on you.
Enemy Of The State (1998)