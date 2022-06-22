Anti-Worldly Memes For Christian/American Dreams | 4:28

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Random | The attitude of pride, trust in man(consensus, "science", "god of this world"(2 Corinthians 4:4), who "masquerades as an angel of light"(2 Corinthians 11:14), reason, science, human rights, yet is "the father of lies"(John 8:44). I think if you could see what I could see regarding just how little man actually knows, just how messed up we are, you'd see why "science" can be so easily wrong, assuming much(in some cases seemingly reasonably so, too), interpreting data, rather than simply providing it(such as with the age of the Earth)... "A lie gets halfway around the world while the truth is just getting it's shoes on" - Mark Twain “The smallest minority on earth is the individual. Those who deny individual rights cannot claim to be defenders of minorities” -Ayn Rand "The more I study nature, the more I stand amazed at the work of the Creator." - Louis Pasteur, founder of microbiology "The first gulp from the glass of natural sciences will turn you into an atheist, but at the bottom of the glass God is waiting for you" - Werner Heisenberg, founder of quantum mechanics "truth is complex and can cost you a lot...lies are cheap and easy" - Look At This YT commenter “No one is hated more than those who tell the truth” - Plato "The Emperor has no clothes!" - Hans Christian Andersen Science and "religion" are meant to be one and the same, but trust in consensus/man is opposite of true science, denies the reality/science of the nature of man - me lil "The Christian life is a life of non-conformity" – R. C. Sproul. "THE DEFECTS OF PEER REVIEW So we have little evidence on the effectiveness of peer review, but we have considerable evidence on its defects. In addition to being poor at detecting gross defects and almost useless for detecting fraud it is slow, expensive, profligate of academic time, highly subjective, something of a lottery, prone to bias, and easily abused." article quoted https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1420798/ Further reading https://answersingenesis.org/presuppositions/science-worldview-neutral/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNLupnrNz7M Timothy Alberino - Something Is Coming - The Alien Deception https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTn8FiiO7v4&t=3s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5EPymcWp-g Full Raw cop-cam footage of Floyd interaction (40-something minutes, informative) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gQYMBALDXc Watch that and then seek to understand Tony Timpa's case too(Google or whatever you use). If the media can spin this and get so many people to follow along, imagine with other areas of this world, "science", "history", interpretation of events... “Providence has given our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as privilege and interest, of a Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.” ~ John Jay First Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Aliens; appear to be the good one's and the good one's will be painted to be the evil one's. Fake Jesus, etc. Aliens And Bible Prophecy 2:37 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNLupnrNz7M Music https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV7AmVNoEYU The reason I am ok with the thought of a seriously messed up world is \/ Earth, after the great deception, final destruction of the fake good(fake Jesus perhaps, and so on), the fallen world that is now, and a restoration to before it fell. Music, art, food, friendship... As one Christian author has called similar things, "The Great Romance"; The Bible makes references to us being like the bride. Not in a weird way, but in the best way possible. This world is messed up and will get worse, while appearing better, but then AFTER all that messed up stuff, there will be amazing awesomeness, a new restored perfect earth "How Eternity Changes The problem Of Evil" 4:01 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj2HujbTu8E Music used in this video 🎼 Kevin MacLeod - Local Forecast

🎼 Hazy - Dreamer