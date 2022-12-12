Win The WAR on X-MAS ?? Hmmm.. Secret Agenda? Hmmm.. Nuke & Tsunami Printed on U.S. Currency? Hmmmmm

"The Arrogance gives it away!! Lightning from Heaven?? I'm sure THAT"s Possible considering ALL the Other evidence !! LOLLOLOLOLOL!! Soooo Busted it is a Joke!! Well I KNOW What the Word Says..." 10 And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever." (From Jonathan's original description)

************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend