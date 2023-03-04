Create New Account
No Clair Air Zone Charges! Sheffield_26.02.23
El Otro Enfoque
Published 16 hours ago |
NO CAZ TAX! No Clair Air Zone ChargesSheffield_26.02.23

Following the implementation of traffic filters in Oxford, Sheffield Council is starting a chargeable CLEAN AIR ZONE, on the 27th February 2023.

Every non compliant commercial vehicle, taxi or private hire vehicle will be charged daily for entering the CAZ.

Everyone wants clean air. Besides using questionable methods of pollution testing, local authorities may quote outdated, modelled figures to justify their clean sir zones but are failing to provide solid ocal evidence backed up with genuine or thorough case studies and statistics. Even if you don´t drive, CAZ charges may be passed on to consumers by deliveries, trades, public transport and more.

Many small business owners simply cannot afford to absorb the CAZ tax.


Music:

Synergy

Leaving Babylon by Zep Hurme (c) copyright 2019 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/zep_hurme/60052 Ft: i_rebel

The Entertainer by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5765-the-entertainer

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


El Otro Enfoque
Bringing awareness, critical thinking and action. It's time to FOCUS!
Creamos conciencia, espíritu crítico y acción. Es tiempo de ENFOCARSE!

Also in (también en )
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8?&sunset=lbrytv
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA Telegram: https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque

Tips Welcome (propinas bienvenidas): PAYPAL: [email protected]



