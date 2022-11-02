Tarot Card Reading - Pick-A-Card Daily Message

Tarot Readings 25% off: TimeForTarotShop

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TimeForTarotShop





Support me on Patreon: TimeForTarot

https://www.patreon.com/timefortarot





Card deck used:

Angel Tarot Cards

(by Radleigh Valentine)





LEGAL DISCLAIMER: All readings are for entertainment purposes only. Readings are not medical, legal, financial, or psychological advice. TimeForTarot is not liable for decisions made based on any reading. Remember to use your own best judgement.



FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement is intended.