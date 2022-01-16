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IT'S A GLOBAL FREAK SHOW. WILL RISING INTEREST RATES CRUSH EQUITIES?
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160 views • January 16, 2022
Gerald Celente


The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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