Don't Run Out of Oil
Fire & Grace Church
Published a day ago

October 24th, 2021

Pastor Dean explains the parable of the virgins in Matthew 25 by allowing the scripture to interpret scripture. If we do not have the anointing of the Holy Spirit, we will have no hope of destroying the works of the devil. God does not give His Holy Spirit to those who disobey Him! Let us all take this warning seriously and understand how to continuously be chaste virgins with oil for our lamps.

"Who also hath made us able ministers of the new testament; not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life." 2 Corinthians 3:6

holy spiritoilparablesdean odlematthew 25lamps

