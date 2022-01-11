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Mass Formation Psychosis
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166 views • January 11, 2022
Mass Formation Psychosis has been allover social media of late, after it was explained by Dr. Robert Malone on his widely censored interview with Joe Rogan. It's made such a splash that the control system has gone into high gear trying to "debunk" the idea (see articles on Reuters and AP, for example); never mind that the "debunking" consists of "we talked to 3 'experts' and they say it doesn't exist".
But regular viewers of Objective:Health know that we've been talking about this phenomenon, although not under this current name, for the past 7 years. It's not new and not unique to the 'pandemic'. The mass control of the thought patterns of the population has a long history, although the science of mass hypnosis has become more exacting and refined.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the trance state the world is currently under, the means by which its acheived and maintained, and whether or not it's possible to break out of it.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But regular viewers of Objective:Health know that we've been talking about this phenomenon, although not under this current name, for the past 7 years. It's not new and not unique to the 'pandemic'. The mass control of the thought patterns of the population has a long history, although the science of mass hypnosis has become more exacting and refined.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the trance state the world is currently under, the means by which its acheived and maintained, and whether or not it's possible to break out of it.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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