Journalist begins showing destruction of Netanyahu's house by Iran!

A journalist shared footage of the scene of the attack on Benjamin Netanyahu's home, amid recent rumors of the Israeli Prime Minister's death on social media. Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul revealed his last public appearance, which has been widely circulated online, on March 14, 2026, in which he captured photos and videos of Netanyahu's home destroyed by an Iranian hypersonic missile strike. The journalist said there was a major attack on Netanyahu's residence and that family members were feared killed by the debris. But Netanyahu appeared in the video, inspecting the damage, escorted by those closest to him. According to reports, he that a person who made the report was recently arrested by Israeli police at his hideout during the Iranian missile strike. Another recent video, shared by media outlets on March 15, shows Netanyahu's destroyed apartment block, after six days without news of him. The video is worrying, judging by the body language of soldiers around the site, and a white bag being carried away from the rubble. They seemed to be trying to save their belongings, especially their personal documents.

The media was abuzz by a video allegedly created by AI, showing Netanyahu's appearance during his recent speech following the attack on his home. Netanyahu had six fingers on his right hand just seconds into the speech, an unusual occurrence that raised significant questions! Furthermore, his speech was faster and more animated than in previous Netanyahu speeches. Meanwhile, during the Israeli Security Council meeting chaired by Defense Minister Katz, while Netanyahu who usually leads these meetings, was absent from the latest Israeli war council on Iran. Their body language seemed to speak volumes during that important meeting!

It is noteworthy that Iran attacked the Israeli Prime Minister's house on March 9, directly targeting Netanyahu's bunker, the location of which remains silent. But, the day after the attack, Scott Ritter on "The Sanchez Effect" discussed how an Iranian missile hit Benjamin Netanyahu's house, killing his brother, Iddo Netanyahu, and seriously injuring National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ritter said, "The house is burning, Iran has learned the tricks of regime change. They've learned from the best." But so far, there has been no official confirmation about this from either Israel or Iran.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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