Pastor Todd on Patriotism in the Face of Perversion | Counter Narrative Ep. 60
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published Monday

Pastor Todd Coconato reacts to why USA pride is at an all-time low right now and explains why people are losing their care for this country.

