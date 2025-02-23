BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeremiah Pronuounces Judgement on the Nation
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
104 followers
Follow
7 views • 2 months ago

The message of the real prophetic versus the false prophetic. What we learn from the number 70 and examining the word virgin as referring to Yahshar'el.

I have written my first book: Tribal Roots

https://amzn.to/3Eywq1r

I am working on book two now which is Tribal Synergy and shows the correspondence of the physical human body created by Yahuah and the spiritual body of Yahusha HaMashiach as seen within the tribes of Yahshar'el.

While I am working on my research I have indulged my love of essential oils by using my skills as an Aromatherapist to begin creating blends that reflect the heart, energy, frequency and commission of each of the respective tribes. Until my website is finished you may purchase my essential oil blends at

https://buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez


I post updates and current events regularly on my telegram channel:

https://t.me/heartofthetribe

Keywords
politicsprophecyisraelreligionjudgement70jeremiahvirgin144kthe number 70144ooo
