The total takeover is visible, also through robots!

NOT ONLY THROUGH THE VISITORS FROM SPACE, BUT ALSO THROUGH ROBOTS, SATAN WANTS TO INFLUENCE AND TAKE OVER MANKIND. THINK HERE OF THE SWEDISH SERIES: ‘REAL HUMANS’ WITH HUBOT ROBOTS! CHOOSE THIS DAY FOR YESHUA HAMASHIACH, ISA, JESUS CHRIST!

