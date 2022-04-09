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Call NO Man X?
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30 views • April 09, 2022
Jesus said, "call no man Father, Master, or Teacher." He gave a very specific reason why we should not refer to anyone in the world these titles of respect. Are you willingly giving reverence to man that should be reserved only for God? If so ask yourself why...
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