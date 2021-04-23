IT WOULD SEEM MASKS ARE HERE TO STAY THE XUPERMASK

Noise cancellation, blue tooth compatible, sleek and stylish, LED lights, anti fog seal for the nose and made for 365 day use, but you might need to get one on a payment plan. The head dude for the Black Eyed Peas is pushing it to you so you know it is all good right? Dumb asses. I can see it now. Every time a new model comes out it will have some other bell or whistle like false teeth, hearing aid, built in vision enhancer Ipod etc. Dumb asses will be lined up to buy one like Iphones...until they die from the vaccine or they have their brain eaten up by prions and turn into zombie like idiots that sit around an piss their pants all day.

Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw