© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT WOULD SEEM MASKS ARE HERE TO STAY THE XUPERMASK
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 23, 2021
Noise cancellation, blue tooth compatible, sleek and stylish, LED lights, anti fog seal for the nose and made for 365 day use, but you might need to get one on a payment plan. The head dude for the Black Eyed Peas is pushing it to you so you know it is all good right? Dumb asses. I can see it now. Every time a new model comes out it will have some other bell or whistle like false teeth, hearing aid, built in vision enhancer Ipod etc. Dumb asses will be lined up to buy one like Iphones...until they die from the vaccine or they have their brain eaten up by prions and turn into zombie like idiots that sit around an piss their pants all day.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.