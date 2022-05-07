[Clip] Army Field Artillery Officer Testimonial Email ✅

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1406 views • May 07, 2022
Published on Apr 30, 2022
A clip from Flat Earth Q&A Emails 14 (Dec 2016) where Eric shares his spiritual journey. Link to original: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6973767e-333b-4171-b185-47336f4f0ef6?index=14
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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