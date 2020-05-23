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Jaydon Hayden beats up a woman in the nursing home
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94 views • May 23, 2020
This is another video of Jaydon Hayden beating up an elderly patient at a nursing home in Michigan. This victim is an elderly woman. This man is 20 years old with COVID-19 who was transferred from a mental health facility to this nursing home. This was done because of the ridiculous orders of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. SMH!
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