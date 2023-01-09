WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Monday 1/9/23 • New Twitter Files - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BREAKING: NEW TWITTER FILES REVEAL BIG PHARMA LOBBIED TWITTER TO CENSOR VACCINE DEBATE AND NEGATIVE SIDE EFFECT TESTIMONIESTwitter files reveal Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb secretly pressed Twitter to hide posts challenging his company's massively profitable Covid jabs, journalist Alex Berenson reports.

