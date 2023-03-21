🇮🇱 Proposed Legislation Would Outlaw Talk About Jesus In Israel
Lawmakers introduced a new bill in Israel that would punish believers for sharing the gospel of Jesus with prison time.
🔗 Credit Newsmax:
https://youtu.be/PyBY6AybJ4M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.