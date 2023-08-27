MZ/IB Archive - Believer's Series - Is Christianity a Cult?

One of the most remarkable things I discovered as I began to realize how false the Christian religion really was, was that this man-made organization fit every single characteristic of a cult. And not only this, but these characteristics were thought up by the organization itself. So according to the Christian religion's own definition of a cult—as described in 19 points—the Christian religion is one of the biggest cults of all. This discovery came via a book by Catholic Bob Larson titled, "Larson's New Book of Cults." Was this the ultimate irony, or what? I first published my findings in my book, "How to Quit Church Without Quitting God," but I first ANNOUNCED this ironic marvel at the Willard, OH conference in June of 1998. This is the recording of that event. Rodney Paris, of course, has taken the twenty-five year old cassette tape, digitized it, and put it to some really stunning video. This is one of his best efforts yet. Truly, this is a shocking video, a must-see, and I can't think of anything else that would thrill a truth-seeker and yet enrage a chronic religionist more at the same time, than this. Thank you, as always, for your support of my work. None of this over the last thirty years would have happened or would continue to be happening apart from you. We are a living, vital entity: the body of Christ. I am blessed to have been called into this divine organization along with you. Our God is so great, and only He could have done something so remarkable. Yours from the Floridan Peninsula, Martin The 19 Characteristics of a Cult According to Bob Larson. 1. Absolute loyalty. Allegiance to the sect is demanded and enforced by actual or veiled threats to one's body or eternal spiritual condition. 2. Altered diet. Depriving one of essential nutrients and enforcing a low-protein diet can lead to disorientation and emotional susceptibility. 3. Chanting and meditation. Objective intellectual input is avoided by countering anti-cult questions with repetitious songs and chants. 4. Conformity. Dress, language, names, and interests take on a sameness that erodes individuality. 5. Doctrinal confusion. Incomprehensible "truths" are more read ily accepted when presented in a complex fashion that encourages rejection of logical thought. 6. Exclusivity. Those outside the cults are viewed as spiritually inferior, creating an exclusive and self-righteous "we" versus "they" attitude. 7. Financial involvement. All or part of one's personal assets may be donated to the cult, increasing a vested interest in sticking with it and lessening the chance of returning to a former vocation. 8. Hypnotic states. Inducing a highly susceptible state of mind may be accomplished by chanting, repetitious singing, or meditation. 9. Isolation from outside. Diminished perception of reality results when one is physically separated from friends, society, and the rational frame of reference in which one has previously functioned. 10. Lack of privacy. Reflective, critical thinking is impossible in a setting where cult members are seldom left unattended, and the ego's normal emotional defensive mechanisms can easily be stripped away by having the new member share personal secrets that can later be used for intimidation. 11. Love-bombing. Physical affection and constant contrived attention can give a false sense of camaraderie. 12. Mega-communication. Long, confusing lectures can be an effective tool if the inductee is bombarded with glib rhetoric and catch phrases. 13. New relationships. Marriage to another cult member and the destruction of past family relationships integrates one fully into the cult "family." 14. Nonsensical activities. Games and other activities with no apparent purpose leave one dependent upon a group or leader to give direction and order. 15. Pavlovian control. Behavior modification by alternating reward and punishment leads to confusion and dependency. 16. Peer pressure. By exploiting one's desire for acceptance, doubts about cult practices can be overcome by offering a sense of belonging to an affirming community. 17. Sensory deprivation. Fatigue coupled with prolonged activity can make one vulnerable to otherwise offensive beliefs and suggestions. 18. Unquestioning submission. Acceptance of cult practices is achieved by discouraging any questions or natural curiosity that may challenge what the leaders propagate. 19. Value rejection. As the recruit becomes more integrated into the cult, he is encouraged to denounce the values and beliefs of his former life.

ORIGINAL LINK: https://youtu.be/Nwj7KzdBQBM?si=0wUe_3ntIlF7bSLj





