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Drone video! See the golden calf altar & graveyard at the real Mount Sinai in Arabia!
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mh4bright
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42 views • February 25, 2021
See 4K drone video of the golden calf altar site and the nearby ancient graveyard at the base of the real Mount Sinai in Arabia. Were these carvings in the rock done by the Israelites during the golden calf party while Moses was up on Mount Sinai (see Exodus 32)?

"Now when the people saw that Moses delayed coming down from the mountain, the people gathered together to Aaron, and said to him, “Come, make us gods that shall go before us; for as for this Moses, the man who brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we do not know what has become of him.”

And Aaron said to them, “Break off the golden earrings which are in the ears of your wives, your sons, and your daughters, and bring them to me.” So all the people broke off the golden earrings which were in their ears, and brought them to Aaron. And he received the gold from their hand, and he fashioned it with an engraving tool, and made a molded calf.

Then they said, “This is your god, O Israel, that brought you out of the land of Egypt!”

So when Aaron saw it, he built an altar before it. And Aaron made a proclamation and said, “Tomorrow is a feast to the Lord.” Then they rose early on the next day, offered burnt offerings, and brought peace offerings; and the people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play.” - Exodus 32:1-6 (NKJV)

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► Check out our tours to these rock art sites and the real Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
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#NoahsArk​
#Sodom​&Gomorrah
#SplitRock​
#RockofHoreb​
#RedSeacrossing​
#ArkoftheCovenant​

This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.

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► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com

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https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
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christjesusexodusbiblicalproofarchaeologyronark of the covenantcovenantarknoahs arkwyattsinai
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