© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drone video! See the golden calf altar & graveyard at the real Mount Sinai in Arabia!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • February 25, 2021
See 4K drone video of the golden calf altar site and the nearby ancient graveyard at the base of the real Mount Sinai in Arabia. Were these carvings in the rock done by the Israelites during the golden calf party while Moses was up on Mount Sinai (see Exodus 32)?
"Now when the people saw that Moses delayed coming down from the mountain, the people gathered together to Aaron, and said to him, “Come, make us gods that shall go before us; for as for this Moses, the man who brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we do not know what has become of him.”
And Aaron said to them, “Break off the golden earrings which are in the ears of your wives, your sons, and your daughters, and bring them to me.” So all the people broke off the golden earrings which were in their ears, and brought them to Aaron. And he received the gold from their hand, and he fashioned it with an engraving tool, and made a molded calf.
Then they said, “This is your god, O Israel, that brought you out of the land of Egypt!”
So when Aaron saw it, he built an altar before it. And Aaron made a proclamation and said, “Tomorrow is a feast to the Lord.” Then they rose early on the next day, offered burnt offerings, and brought peace offerings; and the people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play.” - Exodus 32:1-6 (NKJV)
► Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
► Check out our tours to these rock art sites and the real Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#MountSinai
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
"Now when the people saw that Moses delayed coming down from the mountain, the people gathered together to Aaron, and said to him, “Come, make us gods that shall go before us; for as for this Moses, the man who brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we do not know what has become of him.”
And Aaron said to them, “Break off the golden earrings which are in the ears of your wives, your sons, and your daughters, and bring them to me.” So all the people broke off the golden earrings which were in their ears, and brought them to Aaron. And he received the gold from their hand, and he fashioned it with an engraving tool, and made a molded calf.
Then they said, “This is your god, O Israel, that brought you out of the land of Egypt!”
So when Aaron saw it, he built an altar before it. And Aaron made a proclamation and said, “Tomorrow is a feast to the Lord.” Then they rose early on the next day, offered burnt offerings, and brought peace offerings; and the people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play.” - Exodus 32:1-6 (NKJV)
► Subscribe NOW to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2JsAqko
► Check out our tours to these rock art sites and the real Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#RonWyatt
#MountSinai
#Biblicalarchaeology
#DiscoveredMedia
#NoahsArk
#Sodom&Gomorrah
#SplitRock
#RockofHoreb
#RedSeacrossing
#ArkoftheCovenant
This film cannot be duplicated on other YouTube channels or other media platforms without written permission from Discovered Media.
Follow us!
► https://www.facebook.com/groups/disco...
► https://www.instagram.com/discoveredm...
► https://twitter.com/arkeologist
Our websites!
► Ron Wyatt’s discovery of Mount Sinai in Arabia:
https://discoveredsinai.com
► The discovery of the buried remains of Noah’s ark: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com
Join our tours!
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/midi...
► https://discoveredsinai.com/trip/expl...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com/tour...
► https://eastturkeyexpedition.com
► https://ararattreks.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.