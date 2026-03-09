In-Depth: Mechanisms of Detoxification

Chris Shade, PhD: To talk about keeping up the defenses, let's just first line up how you get a toxin out of the body. And so we're going to start from the cell. We're going to go to the blood and lymph, the circulating fluids. And then we're going to go to the filtration units, which be the liver, kidney, and GI. You're going to go through cell,

to circulate, to filter out, and excrete. There's multiple phases of detoxification. One thing you said to me is that a lot of people have good phase one, but they're missing faze two and faze three. So the way this works when you're in a cell, and you've got a toxin there, you have to link some of your molecules onto it.

That's in phase two. Then you have to transport it out to phase three. But first you have to get them ready for that. And that's called phase one. The toxin is there. And if we talk about like something that's hard to work on, like a flame retardant, we need to come in in phase one and sort of chop into it and make it more reactive.

We actually turn it more into like a free radical. We're actually making it a little bit more toxic. And this is why we need to couple that first phase one reaction to the subsequent reaction. And the subsequent reaction to phase two and phase three. We've made this thing sort of vibrating and reactive, so that in phase two we can link something onto it.

These are called conjugation reactions. And we're going to link something like glutathione onto it. Now there's three main reactions: the glutathione conjugation, glucuronic acid conjugation, and sulfate conjugation. It depends on the chemistry of the molecule, which one of those you're going to put on. But when you put that on there, you're going to make it nice and water soluble and recognizable by the transporters that are phase three.

We wound it up in phase one. We linked stuff on to it in phase two. And that stops its reactivity. And now we're going to transport it out of the body in phase three. These are transmembrane transporters. So we're in the cell. There's a transporter that goes across the cell membrane. And it uses energy, ATP, and magnesium. So you have to be able to make energy.

You have to have enough magnesium. And you're going to push it out of the cell in the extracellular fluid, which becomes the lymph and then joins with the blood. So now we've pushed it out of the cell and now it's circulating in the body. Now we have to get it out of the body. Phase three continues. So, at the liver, the liver has a phase three transporter pulling it into the liver cell.

So grab that toxic conjugate, pull it into the liver cell. So then it has another phase three transporter dumping it into the bile. So now if we visualize a rectangular liver cell, every single liver cells fed on one side by blood and drained on the other side by bile. So we're pulling these things into the liver cell, and then we're dumping them out with the bile into the .... The first part is called the bile canaliculus. I like to look at it like an upside down tree. And these are roots extending into rootlets, and the little rootlets are called the canaliculi, in the little rootless stream, every single liver cell. And they come together into bigger and bigger roots. And then they drain out of the trunk called the common bile duct, that will then fill up in the gallbladder and release every time you eat food.

