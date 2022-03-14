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5 Tips to help you explain to family WHAT'S COMING NEXT
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1125 views • March 14, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Have you ever tried to explain to your family what may be coming to America, only to be met with blank stares? Or accusations that you’re going crazy?! It’s okay…not all your loved ones may be aware of the signs that economic hardship seems to be right around the corner. But we MUST prepare them so that they can prepare themselves. Glenn gives 5 tips for how to explain to YOUR family that the Great Reset is upon us and that the time to prepare is now.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FCJhAfEUGw
Have you ever tried to explain to your family what may be coming to America, only to be met with blank stares? Or accusations that you’re going crazy?! It’s okay…not all your loved ones may be aware of the signs that economic hardship seems to be right around the corner. But we MUST prepare them so that they can prepare themselves. Glenn gives 5 tips for how to explain to YOUR family that the Great Reset is upon us and that the time to prepare is now.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FCJhAfEUGw
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