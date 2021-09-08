WOW! Must See - GERMS, VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - There's NO PROOF That We Are Contagious To Each Other 72777

Yep, we have really been HAD, and it's on a scale way worse than the "SANTA" con-job was; there are billions of full grown adults lock-step BELIEVING in total utter absurdities on a daily basis, AND, worse of all, they're reinforcing their ignorance into the minds of their own children to ASSURE that the deception continues for generations to come.



SARS-CoV-2 (aka "Corona Virus"), or ANY so-called "virus" for that matter, simply put = SANTA CLAUS



Sources:

Spacebusters - Germs Debunk Corona

Spacebusters - Biochemistry Debunks Corona

Spacebusters - Hippocratic Hypocrisy

Spacebusters - Cov-19 Immunity in 19 Minutes

Jeff G - Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses

High Impact Flix - Gov. Ron DeSantis New Law Could Cost Your Kid 200,000

Unknown - 150 U.S. Public Health Service Experiments from 1919 prove that disease is not t

Unknown - Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word

Unknown - The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus Vonderplanitz

Win Jesus - joel wallach



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