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WOW! Must See - GERMS, VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - There's NO PROOF That We Are Contagious To Each Other 72777
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351 views • September 08, 2021
Yep, we have really been HAD, and it's on a scale way worse than the "SANTA" con-job was; there are billions of full grown adults lock-step BELIEVING in total utter absurdities on a daily basis, AND, worse of all, they're reinforcing their ignorance into the minds of their own children to ASSURE that the deception continues for generations to come.
SARS-CoV-2 (aka "Corona Virus"), or ANY so-called "virus" for that matter, simply put = SANTA CLAUS
Sources:
Spacebusters - Germs Debunk Corona
Spacebusters - Biochemistry Debunks Corona
Spacebusters - Hippocratic Hypocrisy
Spacebusters - Cov-19 Immunity in 19 Minutes
Jeff G - Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
High Impact Flix - Gov. Ron DeSantis New Law Could Cost Your Kid 200,000
Unknown - 150 U.S. Public Health Service Experiments from 1919 prove that disease is not t
Unknown - Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word
Unknown - The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus Vonderplanitz
Win Jesus - joel wallach
72777
SARS-CoV-2 (aka "Corona Virus"), or ANY so-called "virus" for that matter, simply put = SANTA CLAUS
Sources:
Spacebusters - Germs Debunk Corona
Spacebusters - Biochemistry Debunks Corona
Spacebusters - Hippocratic Hypocrisy
Spacebusters - Cov-19 Immunity in 19 Minutes
Jeff G - Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
High Impact Flix - Gov. Ron DeSantis New Law Could Cost Your Kid 200,000
Unknown - 150 U.S. Public Health Service Experiments from 1919 prove that disease is not t
Unknown - Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word
Unknown - The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus Vonderplanitz
Win Jesus - joel wallach
72777
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