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"The Abomination That Maketh Desolate Set Up." A Study of the Meaning and Current Application
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310 views • July 03, 2021
8 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might.. just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
2. CashApp Link: http://www.cash.app/LogicBeforeAuthority
3. Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Daniel-Cannon-26
4. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAuthority
5. LogicBeforeAuthority Teespring Store: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-spring.com/
AND #OperationRadiation T-Store: https://operationradiation.creator-spring.com/ ( I am adding more designs )
6. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and your pay nothing extra.. My Amazon Store Link: www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
7. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
8. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569
Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
GET SOCIAL WITH ME ON:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://twitter.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.instagram.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.pinterest.com/logicbeforeauthor/
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
2. CashApp Link: http://www.cash.app/LogicBeforeAuthority
3. Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Daniel-Cannon-26
4. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAuthority
5. LogicBeforeAuthority Teespring Store: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-spring.com/
AND #OperationRadiation T-Store: https://operationradiation.creator-spring.com/ ( I am adding more designs )
6. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and your pay nothing extra.. My Amazon Store Link: www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
7. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
8. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569
Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
GET SOCIAL WITH ME ON:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://twitter.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.instagram.com/logicbeforeauthority
https://www.pinterest.com/logicbeforeauthor/
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