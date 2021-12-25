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💥Alt-News UPDATE; I believe that the Vaccine Passport is the Mark of the Beast... Revelations 13:17
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122 views • December 25, 2021
~ Help support this channel. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and LEAVE A THUMBS UP AND A COMMENT! ~ Donations are welcomed! My newly UPDATED Cash.app address is; https://Cash.app/$Professorcurtisfre (Thanks for the help!) Through PayPal ~My email address at; [email protected] or use this link... https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=A52ELY7Y5G9VC
~ My favorite Alternative News Affiliate is Q & A NEWS on TWITTER. Link; https://twitter.com/QANews1 AND Q&A News on YouTube, LINK; https://www.youtube.com/c/QANews
~REVELATIONS 13:17 ... AND THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL, SAVE HE THAT HAD THE MARK, OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST, OR THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME. (The number of his name is within the QR Code presented.)
💥 Create your own QR Codes for free! Click the link, see for yourself.
LINK: https://www.the-qrcode-generator.com/
~ SHOCKING: As Austria locks down its unvaccinated people, critics say EU leader supports throwing out Nuremberg Code ( Making forced experimental injections legal. Forced Nazi experimentation legal?! )
~ Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, told the press on Wednesday that she believes it to be both "understandable and appropriate" for EU member nations to consider mandatory vaccinations. (P.S. SHE'S NOT ALONE!) These people have an agenda. They don't give a dam about the rights of others. LINK; https://thepostmillennial.com/eu-chief-nuremberg-code
~ “The COVID-19 Vaccines DO NOT Prevent Transmission of the Disease” – Judge Doughty’s Ruling Destroys Biden’s Vax Mandates LINK; http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/2021/12/the-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-prevent.html
~ Another interesting link; THE GOVERNMENTS ARE EVIL! https://twitter.com/i/status/1468097157508976650
~ NONCOMPLIANCE! The firing of the first responders that served us when we had no idea as to how bad C-19 was, and using Mandates created by self serving politicians to do it, is the greatest insult of them all. These politicians are making the situation worse and they have no intention of backing down. Because of these actions, the Financial Depression that we have entered will be far worse. So go vintage! Reuse, recycle, repair, and rebuild. Gardening, sewing, cooking, canned foods, and food foraging. Blackouts and long lines are now guaranteed, just like in a third world country! So deal with it by simplifying your lifestyle. Cut your spending to the bone, vote with your dollars, and leave the neighbors out of your business, then be happy! Find out what still works, like the post office and eBay and work it! ~ Prof.
~ Sincerely, Thank you for your donations! My mailing address is; Professor Curtis P.O. Box 99851 Emeryville Beach, CA 94662 (My website) https://professorcurtis.com... Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] ~ Thank you, for your love! Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Canned Foods, and Cash Money. P.S. Always be prepared to defend yourself, your stash, and your family. Start by not speaking about what you have organized to people outside of your in-crowd. ~ Prof. Email me at; [email protected] ~ P.S. Music by Timmy Thomas, Why can't we live together?" Thank you, for your love!
~ My favorite Alternative News Affiliate is Q & A NEWS on TWITTER. Link; https://twitter.com/QANews1 AND Q&A News on YouTube, LINK; https://www.youtube.com/c/QANews
~REVELATIONS 13:17 ... AND THAT NO MAN MIGHT BUY OR SELL, SAVE HE THAT HAD THE MARK, OR THE NAME OF THE BEAST, OR THE NUMBER OF HIS NAME. (The number of his name is within the QR Code presented.)
💥 Create your own QR Codes for free! Click the link, see for yourself.
LINK: https://www.the-qrcode-generator.com/
~ SHOCKING: As Austria locks down its unvaccinated people, critics say EU leader supports throwing out Nuremberg Code ( Making forced experimental injections legal. Forced Nazi experimentation legal?! )
~ Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, told the press on Wednesday that she believes it to be both "understandable and appropriate" for EU member nations to consider mandatory vaccinations. (P.S. SHE'S NOT ALONE!) These people have an agenda. They don't give a dam about the rights of others. LINK; https://thepostmillennial.com/eu-chief-nuremberg-code
~ “The COVID-19 Vaccines DO NOT Prevent Transmission of the Disease” – Judge Doughty’s Ruling Destroys Biden’s Vax Mandates LINK; http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/2021/12/the-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-prevent.html
~ Another interesting link; THE GOVERNMENTS ARE EVIL! https://twitter.com/i/status/1468097157508976650
~ NONCOMPLIANCE! The firing of the first responders that served us when we had no idea as to how bad C-19 was, and using Mandates created by self serving politicians to do it, is the greatest insult of them all. These politicians are making the situation worse and they have no intention of backing down. Because of these actions, the Financial Depression that we have entered will be far worse. So go vintage! Reuse, recycle, repair, and rebuild. Gardening, sewing, cooking, canned foods, and food foraging. Blackouts and long lines are now guaranteed, just like in a third world country! So deal with it by simplifying your lifestyle. Cut your spending to the bone, vote with your dollars, and leave the neighbors out of your business, then be happy! Find out what still works, like the post office and eBay and work it! ~ Prof.
~ Sincerely, Thank you for your donations! My mailing address is; Professor Curtis P.O. Box 99851 Emeryville Beach, CA 94662 (My website) https://professorcurtis.com... Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] ~ Thank you, for your love! Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Canned Foods, and Cash Money. P.S. Always be prepared to defend yourself, your stash, and your family. Start by not speaking about what you have organized to people outside of your in-crowd. ~ Prof. Email me at; [email protected] ~ P.S. Music by Timmy Thomas, Why can't we live together?" Thank you, for your love!
Keywords
ogmark of the beastend timesvintagefraudclosureprofessor curtisoakland castraight outta oaklanddark winterapttmhggas shortagefauci liedlets go brandondelivery problems comingkeep stackingwild and crazy guyend times of piscesvote with your dollarsfood shortages assuredmass non-compliancevaccines are based on research done in chinaurban survivalismrecycle repair reuseprep with gold silver canned foods cryptos cash moneyfire joe biden
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