I am very concerned I know a lot of the people involved & they're very, very, very focused on War - Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ I am very concerned that the people who have hated Trump for eight years and run out of ways to destroy him... have decided the only way to stop Trump, and the disclosure that a Trump administration will bring... is with a world war... I know a lot of the people involved and they're very, very, very focused on war - Tucker Carlson
A clip from 'Redacted' with Clayton Morris.