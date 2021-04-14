Americans’ Understanding of the CCP’s Threat Is Far From Enough

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In the GTV livecast on April 5, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo criticized American private companies such as 3M for being greedy and not caring about the country. He also pointed out the corruption of the officials in the U.S. government and law enforcement agencies and that their ignorance had caused them to have no idea about the threat of the CCP.