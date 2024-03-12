Create New Account
Prank Legend: Pilots Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow
Published Yesterday

Legend

Bay Area news station KTVU just reported that the pilots of Asiana's disastrous flight 214 were the crack team of "Sum Ting Wong," "Wi Tu Lo," "Ho Lee Fuk," and "Bang Ding Ow

2013

mirrored on F5Tornado

