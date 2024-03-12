Prank Legend: Pilots Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow

Legend
Bay Area news station KTVU just reported that the pilots of Asiana's disastrous flight 214 were the crack team of "Sum Ting Wong," "Wi Tu Lo," "Ho Lee Fuk," and "Bang Ding Ow
2013
mirrored on F5Tornado
