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Will Epstein End Up In Clinton Body Bag?
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409 views • July 30, 2019
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While Billionaire Financier Jeffrey Epstein awaits trial on charges of pedophilia and child sex trafficking, he was recently found injured in his jail cell. Was it attempted suicide or was he attacked? And if so, by whom? Meanwhile, a federal judge is set to release 2000 pages of documents so damning that very powerful people including the Clintons would have good reason to want Epstein to never make it to trial. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
While Billionaire Financier Jeffrey Epstein awaits trial on charges of pedophilia and child sex trafficking, he was recently found injured in his jail cell. Was it attempted suicide or was he attacked? And if so, by whom? Meanwhile, a federal judge is set to release 2000 pages of documents so damning that very powerful people including the Clintons would have good reason to want Epstein to never make it to trial. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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