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Pence On The Fence
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142 views • January 04, 2021
Recorded December 30, 2020.
What will happen on January 6 with VP Pence and Congress? Will Pence betray Trump and side with the Biden electors? Will he select the Trump electors from the contested states, or will the 12th Amendment be invoked, sending the election back to the House of Representatives to be decided by the States?
All statements are my opinion based on my intuition and my interpretation of the cards.
What will happen on January 6 with VP Pence and Congress? Will Pence betray Trump and side with the Biden electors? Will he select the Trump electors from the contested states, or will the 12th Amendment be invoked, sending the election back to the House of Representatives to be decided by the States?
All statements are my opinion based on my intuition and my interpretation of the cards.
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